F m Investments LLC Invests $3.89 Million in Dave Inc. $DAVE

F m Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,578 shares of the fintech company's stock, valued at approximately $3,892,000. F m Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Dave at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAVE. WealthCollab LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Dave during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dave by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dave by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Dave by 228.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 384 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company's stock.

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Dave Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of DAVE stock opened at $256.33 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $215.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 3.93. Dave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.20 and a fifty-two week high of $287.69.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The fintech company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. Dave had a return on equity of 77.70% and a net margin of 37.22%.The company had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.67 million. Dave has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dave Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the fintech company to buy up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

More Dave News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts see meaningful upside in Dave Inc. shares, with the consensus price target suggesting roughly 30.5% potential gains if the company continues to deliver on earnings expectations. Article title

Analysts see meaningful upside in Dave Inc. shares, with the consensus price target suggesting roughly 30.5% potential gains if the company continues to deliver on earnings expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Most of the other headlines in the feed refer to unrelated people named “Dave” and do not appear to have any direct impact on Dave Inc. Article title

Most of the other headlines in the feed refer to unrelated people named “Dave” and do not appear to have any direct impact on Dave Inc. Neutral Sentiment: These unrelated entertainment and news items should not materially affect the stock’s fundamentals or trading outlook. Article title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAVE. Zacks Research upgraded Dave from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Dave in a research report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on Dave from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Dave from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Dave in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $325.88.

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Dave Profile

Dave, Inc is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company founded in 2016 by Jason Wilk and John Wolanin. The company offers a subscription-based mobile app designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees, manage their budgets and track expenses. Through its platform, members receive low-balance alerts, expense categorization and cash-advance capabilities tied to upcoming deposits.

At the core of Dave's offering is fee-free overdraft protection: eligible users can request small, interest-free advances up to a preset limit, typically repaid on their next paycheck or deposit.

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