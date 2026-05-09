F m Investments LLC Lowers Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

F m Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,167 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Caterpillar by 7.3% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,262 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $8,893,000. ZEGA Investments LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 149.6% during the third quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 165,677 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $79,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juno Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 5,639 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $903.18, for a total transaction of $5,093,032.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,496.28. This trade represents a 68.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 9,152 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.25, for a total transaction of $8,477,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 46,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,645,476.25. The trade was a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,734 shares of company stock valued at $67,054,613. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Williams Trading set a $825.00 price objective on Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $930.00 to $989.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $769.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $890.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $896.14 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $755.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $664.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $412.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.31 and a fifty-two week high of $931.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The business had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The business's revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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