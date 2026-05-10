F m Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 72,588 AtriCure, Inc. $ATRC

F m Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 72,588 shares of the medical device company's stock, valued at approximately $2,872,000. F m Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of AtriCure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATRC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,292,087 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $151,296,000 after acquiring an additional 322,818 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 36.2% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 836,916 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $29,501,000 after acquiring an additional 222,529 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,411,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,353,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 710,173 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $23,272,000 after acquiring an additional 96,313 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of AtriCure to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AtriCure from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AtriCure

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $149,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 96,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,781.25. This trade represents a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

AtriCure Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $26.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.80 and a beta of 1.28. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.28.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $141.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $139.75 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. AtriCure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.040 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc is a medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of innovative therapies to treat atrial fibrillation (AF) and related conditions. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Mason, Ohio, AtriCure has established itself as a leader in surgical ablation devices designed to interrupt the errant electrical pathways that cause AF. The company's solutions are used by cardiac surgeons and electrophysiologists to reduce the risk of stroke and improve patient outcomes in the treatment of both paroxysmal and persistent AF.

The company's product portfolio centers on its Synergy Surgical Ablation System, which delivers controlled radiofrequency energy in a minimally invasive format, and the cryoICE Cryoablation System, which offers an alternative ablation modality using precise freezing techniques.

See Also

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