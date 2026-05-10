F m Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

F m Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,195 shares of the company's stock after selling 41,845 shares during the quarter. F m Investments LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 778.7% during the third quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,187,000 after buying an additional 54,347 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 229.5% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 42,173 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 12,229 shares in the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 135.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 540,835 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,659,000 after acquiring an additional 310,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $194.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $137.80 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $114.90 and a one year high of $207.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.51 and a 200 day moving average of $161.59. The company has a market capitalization of $329.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.83, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.Palantir Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $85,953,343.92. The trade was a 20.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $159,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,380.64. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,029,479 shares of company stock worth $137,685,797 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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