F m Investments LLC Sells 6,572 Shares of SiTime Corporation $SITM

F m Investments LLC cut its position in SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM - Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,968 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,572 shares during the quarter. F m Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SiTime worth $9,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 10.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 98,689 shares of the company's stock worth $29,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 25.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the company's stock worth $37,664,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 21.2% during the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 44,363 shares of the company's stock worth $13,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 145.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,215 shares of the company's stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the third quarter worth about $2,259,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at SiTime

In other SiTime news, insider Samsheer Ahamad sold 9,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.47, for a total value of $4,017,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 52,938 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,370,538.86. This trade represents a 14.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 4,984 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total value of $2,025,746.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 89,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,252,901.30. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 22,678 shares of company stock valued at $9,771,269 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SITM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SiTime from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded SiTime from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of SiTime in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of SiTime in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $661.88.

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Key SiTime News

Here are the key news stories impacting SiTime this week:

Positive Sentiment: SiTime posted strong Q1 2026 results, with EPS of $1.44 beating consensus of $1.14 and revenue of $113.6 million topping estimates, while revenue jumped 88.3% year over year. SiTime Earnings Report

SiTime posted strong Q1 2026 results, with EPS of $1.44 beating consensus of $1.14 and revenue of $113.6 million topping estimates, while revenue jumped 88.3% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company raised second-quarter 2026 guidance well above Wall Street expectations, calling for EPS of $1.85 to $2.00 and revenue of $140 million to $150 million versus much lower consensus forecasts. SiTime Q1 2026 Financial Results

The company raised second-quarter 2026 guidance well above Wall Street expectations, calling for EPS of $1.85 to $2.00 and revenue of $140 million to $150 million versus much lower consensus forecasts. Positive Sentiment: UBS Group raised its price target on SiTime to $775 and kept a buy rating, while Needham lifted its target to $850, signaling continued analyst confidence after the earnings beat. UBS Price Target Raise

UBS Group raised its price target on SiTime to $775 and kept a buy rating, while Needham lifted its target to $850, signaling continued analyst confidence after the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also digesting the Q1 earnings call transcript and commentary around growth opportunities in AI data centers and LEO satellites, which may support the long-term story but is less immediate than the earnings/guidance update. SiTime Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Investors are also digesting the Q1 earnings call transcript and commentary around growth opportunities in AI data centers and LEO satellites, which may support the long-term story but is less immediate than the earnings/guidance update. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong report, some coverage noted the stock initially fell after the release, likely reflecting lingering concerns about profitability since SiTime remains in a net loss position. SiTime Stock Falls on Q1 2026 Earnings

SiTime Stock Performance

NASDAQ SITM opened at $833.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $422.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.64. SiTime Corporation has a one year low of $185.49 and a one year high of $845.00. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -824.83 and a beta of 2.91.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $113.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.51 million. SiTime had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 6.38%.The firm's revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SiTime Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in silicon timing solutions that leverage micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology as an alternative to traditional quartz crystals. Its portfolio of programmable oscillators, resonators, clock generators, jitter attenuators and network synchronizers addresses precision timekeeping requirements across a wide range of electronic systems. By integrating MEMS resonators with advanced mixed-signal control circuitry, SiTime's products offer enhanced reliability, resistance to shock and vibration, and a smaller footprint compared with conventional quartz devices.

The company's timing devices serve diverse end markets, including telecommunications infrastructure, data center and enterprise networking, consumer electronics, automotive systems, industrial automation, and aerospace and defense applications.

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