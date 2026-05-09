F m Investments LLC Trims Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

F m Investments LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,815 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 13,845 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.7% of F m Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. F m Investments LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 13,974 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,650 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 590,650 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,981 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $634,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 187,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,874,211.50. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $134,410.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 156,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,076,329.51. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,820. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $96.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.44 and a 52-week high of $97.02.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is 58.95%.

Cisco Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Erste Group Bank cut Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

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