F5, Inc. $FFIV Holdings Decreased by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,303 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 14,974 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in F5 were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 9,449 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,787 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of F5 by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 207,206 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $52,891,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in F5 by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,982 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $31,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company's stock.

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F5 Trading Up 0.7%

FFIV opened at $357.40 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $303.72 and its 200-day moving average is $275.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.00. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $362.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.43. F5 had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.96%.The business had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 12.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded F5 from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on F5 from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on F5 from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on F5 from $283.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $316.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFIV

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 3,067 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.41, for a total transaction of $866,151.47. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $369,674.69. This trade represents a 70.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,770 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.25, for a total transaction of $487,192.50. Following the sale, the director owned 6,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,710. This represents a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,319,571. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

F5 Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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