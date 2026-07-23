F5, Inc. $FFIV Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,480 shares of the network technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of F5 worth $49,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in F5 by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 by 963.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 117 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 124 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of F5 from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore upgraded shares of F5 from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised F5 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $382.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on F5

Insider Activity

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 6,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.19, for a total transaction of $2,171,178.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,295,158.08. The trade was a 22.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.58, for a total value of $439,010.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,664,474.80. The trade was a 14.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,579 shares of company stock worth $7,836,860. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Trading Down 2.0%

FFIV stock opened at $400.61 on Thursday. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $435.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $399.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.43. F5 had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About F5

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider F5, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and F5 wasn't on the list.

While F5 currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here