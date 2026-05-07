F5, Inc. $FFIV Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,206 shares of the network technology company's stock after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.36% of F5 worth $52,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,023,869 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $261,353,000 after purchasing an additional 599,384 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 17,181.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 309,158 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $78,916,000 after purchasing an additional 307,369 shares during the period. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 169.2% in the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 462,740 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $149,553,000 after purchasing an additional 290,828 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 422.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,125 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $112,187,000 after purchasing an additional 280,719 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 217.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 229,591 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $74,142,000 after purchasing an additional 157,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company's stock.

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F5 Price Performance

F5 stock opened at $341.02 on Thursday. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $346.00. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $295.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.70.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.82 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.96%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 12.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on F5 from $283.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of F5 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on F5 from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of F5 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised F5 from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $316.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FFIV

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F5 news, CFO Edward Cooper Werner sold 599 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.33, for a total value of $193,075.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,420,185.98. This represents a 11.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 704 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $232,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,032 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,669.60. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 19,577 shares of company stock valued at $5,762,036 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting F5

Here are the key news stories impacting F5 this week:

Positive Sentiment: April-quarter beat and raised outlook — F5 reported $3.90 EPS vs. $3.47 expected and $811.7M revenue vs. ~$783.8M consensus; management set Q3 FY26 EPS guidance of $3.91–4.03 and FY26 EPS of $16.25–16.55, which supports the rally. F5 (FFIV) Reports Q2 Earnings

April-quarter beat and raised outlook — F5 reported $3.90 EPS vs. $3.47 expected and $811.7M revenue vs. ~$783.8M consensus; management set Q3 FY26 EPS guidance of $3.91–4.03 and FY26 EPS of $16.25–16.55, which supports the rally. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support rising — Several firms raised targets (e.g., RBC to $375) and recent upgrades/price‑target increases give the stock near‑term upside as investors re‑rate the shares after the beat. MarketBeat Coverage of FFIV

Analyst support rising — Several firms raised targets (e.g., RBC to $375) and recent upgrades/price‑target increases give the stock near‑term upside as investors re‑rate the shares after the beat. Neutral Sentiment: International revenue dynamics under review — A Zacks deep‑dive notes that overseas revenue trends and regional mix will shape future growth assumptions; this is important for modeling but not an immediate catalyst. International Markets and F5 (FFIV)

International revenue dynamics under review — A Zacks deep‑dive notes that overseas revenue trends and regional mix will shape future growth assumptions; this is important for modeling but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple insider sales, all via Rule 10b5‑1 plans — CTO Kunal Anand, SVP John Maddison, EVP Angelique Okeke, EVP Chad Whalen and CFO Edward Werner sold shares (notable amounts but pre‑arranged), which mutes negative signaling versus opportunistic or unscheduled selling. Insider Selling: FFIV

F5 Company Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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