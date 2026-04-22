F5, Inc. $FFIV Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,496 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 8,282 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in F5 were worth $7,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in F5 by 27.0% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 26,330 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in F5 by 51.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 310,368 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $100,308,000 after purchasing an additional 105,738 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 128.1% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in F5 by 217.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 229,591 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $74,142,000 after purchasing an additional 157,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in F5 by 173.3% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 8,200 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FFIV. Weiss Ratings raised F5 from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on F5 from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on F5 from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded F5 from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $311.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FFIV

F5 Price Performance

F5 stock opened at $315.56 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $288.25 and its 200-day moving average is $274.66. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.93. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $346.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $822.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.97 million. F5 had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 22.45%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. F5 has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 15.650-16.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,770 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.25, for a total transaction of $487,192.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,710. This trade represents a 20.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Anthony Maddison sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.66, for a total value of $280,660.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $820,930.50. This trade represents a 25.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,851 shares of company stock worth $4,667,485. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

F5 Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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