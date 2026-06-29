F5, Inc. $FFIV Stock Position Decreased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,842 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 27,934 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of F5 worth $9,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in F5 by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,906 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 39,305 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in F5 by 1,281.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in F5 by 38.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,297 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $79,428,000 after buying an additional 82,835 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in F5 in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 288.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company's stock.

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F5 Stock Performance

FFIV stock opened at $394.53 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $366.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.04. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $411.52.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.82 million. F5 had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Edward Cooper Werner sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 406 shares of the company's stock, valued at $162,400. This trade represents a 86.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Elizabeth Buse sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.35, for a total value of $399,350.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,975,584.45. This represents a 16.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 22,579 shares of company stock worth $7,836,860 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of F5 from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of F5 from $292.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of F5 from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $382.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FFIV

About F5

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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