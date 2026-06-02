Factorial Partners LLC Sells 55,000 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Factorial Partners LLC cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries makes up 6.0% of Factorial Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Factorial Partners LLC's holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $9,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,823.2% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE TEVA opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.45. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 43.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CEO Richard D. Francis sold 20,025 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $634,191.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,170,639 shares in the company, valued at $37,074,137.13. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christine Fox sold 21,258 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $750,619.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 63,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,247,375.57. This represents a 25.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 491,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,789,555. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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