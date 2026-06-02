FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS Stock Holdings Lessened by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,058,434 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 45,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.85% of FactSet Research Systems worth $306,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 41,335 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $11,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,733,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 280,187 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $80,271,000 after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,320,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company's stock.

Get FDS alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $279.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 10.5%

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $271.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $457.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $611.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $604.78 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 30.25%. FactSet Research Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. FactSet Research Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.84%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FactSet Research Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FactSet Research Systems wasn't on the list.

While FactSet Research Systems currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here