Fagan Associates Inc. Has $47.61 Million Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Fagan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,122 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.3% of Fagan Associates Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fagan Associates Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $47,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Overbrook Management Corp boosted its position in Apple by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 104,648 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $28,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,174 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in Apple by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,426,605 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $363,256,000 after acquiring an additional 465,393 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 100,130 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $25,496,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $1,178,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,044,697 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $1,915,172,000 after buying an additional 214,215 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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More Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $375.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $296.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Apple to an "outperform" rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $310.31.

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Apple Stock Down 0.1%

AAPL opened at $312.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.06. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.07 and a twelve month high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,934,433.50. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,226,770. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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