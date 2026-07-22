Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Holdings Increased by Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,656 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Fair Isaac accounts for 2.7% of Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda.'s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $8,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayban purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the technology company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company's stock.

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Fair Isaac Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,229.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,204.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,252.50. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12-month low of $870.01 and a 12-month high of $1,998.01. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.03 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $691.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.21 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 33.67%.The company's revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.81 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Fair Isaac from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Fair Isaac from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,770.00 to $1,528.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,627.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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