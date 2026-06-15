Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,125 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 33,253 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.68% of Fair Isaac worth $272,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 464 shares of the technology company's stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.6% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company's stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company's stock.

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Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,177.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1-year low of $870.01 and a 1-year high of $1,998.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,120.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,359.91.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.03 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $691.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $630.21 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 33.67%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.81 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38.06 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FICO. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $1,950.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,325.00 to $1,225.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,619.36.

Read Our Latest Report on Fair Isaac

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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