Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Shares Sold by Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. cut its position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,063 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,323 shares during the period. Fair Isaac makes up 2.8% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.'s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $8,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 464 shares of the technology company's stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on FICO. UBS Group cut their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,325.00 to $1,225.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,770.00 to $1,528.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,650.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,655.07.

Read Our Latest Report on Fair Isaac

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total transaction of $486,880.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,237,440. This represents a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total transaction of $638,367.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $422,304.72. The trade was a 60.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,125.84 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $1,132.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,450.16. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52-week low of $870.01 and a 52-week high of $2,217.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.03 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $691.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.21 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 33.67%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.81 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 37.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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