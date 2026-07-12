Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,971 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Fair Isaac worth $55,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayban purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 100.0% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the technology company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,770.00 to $1,528.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,416.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Fair Isaac from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,627.93.

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Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO stock traded down $24.60 on Friday, reaching $1,254.81. The company had a trading volume of 212,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,765. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1 year low of $870.01 and a 1 year high of $1,998.01. The company's fifty day moving average is $1,182.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1,280.16. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $11.03 by $1.47. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. The company had revenue of $691.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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