Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Stock Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,636 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.57% of Fair Isaac worth $141,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company's stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company's stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird set a $1,549.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,325.00 to $1,225.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,770.00 to $1,528.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $1,950.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,250.00 to $1,270.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,627.93.

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Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,257.16 on Monday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1 year low of $870.01 and a 1 year high of $1,998.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,198.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,259.15.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $11.03 by $1.47. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 33.67%.The company had revenue of $691.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.81 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

See Also

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