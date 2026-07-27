Family Manage LLC Acquires 23,415 Shares of Edison International $EIX

Family Manage LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 604.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,291 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 23,415 shares during the period. Family Manage LLC's holdings in Edison International were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Edison International by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,785 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Edison International by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 32,709 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 153.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter worth about $302,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $79.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.45. Edison International has a 12-month low of $51.01 and a 12-month high of $80.90.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.Edison International's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.8775 dividend. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Edison International's payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "underweight" rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $72.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EIX

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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