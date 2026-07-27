Family Manage LLC Acquires Shares of 159,283 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $ARI

Family Manage LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 159,283 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000. Family Manage LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 111.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 689,903 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 364,098 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 314,501 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 89,887 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $3,228,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $2,393,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,801 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 81,862 shares during the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Carmencita N.M. Whonder sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $49,993.82. Following the sale, the director owned 24,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,053.07. This represents a 15.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARI

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $6.76 on Monday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 81.81 and a quick ratio of 81.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $58.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $77.85 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 48.01% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $3.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $15.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 221.7%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance's dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc NYSE: ARI is a real estate finance company structured as a real estate investment trust (REIT). The company focuses on originating, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and preferred equity investments. As an externally managed vehicle, ARI leverages the expertise and resources of an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, a leading global alternative investment manager.

ARI's investment strategy is centered on providing first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt financing, bridge loans and preferred equity across a broad range of property types, including office, retail, industrial and multifamily assets.

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