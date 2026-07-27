Family Manage LLC Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Family Manage LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 1,578.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,259 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Family Manage LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,654 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $21,819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $7,505,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $3,250,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 43,973 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 59,295 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $34,358,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $567.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $512.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $435.27 and a 12 month high of $643.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 25.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is 10.11%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Thermo Fisher beat Q2 expectations on both earnings and revenue, reporting $6.03 in adjusted EPS versus $5.71 expected and $11.99 billion in revenue versus $11.71 billion expected, with organic revenue up 5% year over year. Reuters article

Thermo Fisher beat Q2 expectations on both earnings and revenue, reporting $6.03 in adjusted EPS versus $5.71 expected and $11.99 billion in revenue versus $11.71 billion expected, with organic revenue up 5% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its FY 2026 guidance, signaling management’s confidence that customer demand recovery should continue and that the stronger quarter was not a one-off. Business Wire article

The company raised its FY 2026 guidance, signaling management’s confidence that customer demand recovery should continue and that the stronger quarter was not a one-off. Positive Sentiment: Analysts pointed to broad-based improvement in life sciences and biopharma activity, plus price target upgrades, as additional support for the stock’s rally. Yahoo Finance article

Analysts pointed to broad-based improvement in life sciences and biopharma activity, plus price target upgrades, as additional support for the stock’s rally. Neutral Sentiment: Thermo Fisher also launched InstaFlux for food microbiology labs, a product announcement that may help long-term workflow adoption but is not likely the main driver of the stock move today. Business Wire article

Thermo Fisher also launched InstaFlux for food microbiology labs, a product announcement that may help long-term workflow adoption but is not likely the main driver of the stock move today. Neutral Sentiment: One analyst note suggested the strong quarter may not materially change the second-half outlook, indicating some caution after the earnings beat. Yahoo Finance article

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore set a $570.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $613.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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