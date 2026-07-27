Family Manage LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Family Manage LLC lifted its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 449.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,057 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Family Manage LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,922,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,884,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,851,633,000 after buying an additional 630,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RTX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,783,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,462,310,000 after buying an additional 105,069 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in RTX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,800,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,998,155,000 after buying an additional 625,994 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $3,167,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

Key RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised RTX from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of RTX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $220.50.

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RTX Stock Up 0.1%

RTX opened at $213.09 on Monday. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $150.61 and a twelve month high of $214.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.22. The firm has a market cap of $287.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.30.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $24.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.89 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 13.99%. RTX's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. RTX's dividend payout ratio is 51.41%.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Further Reading

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