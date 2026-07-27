Family Manage LLC Has $6.94 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Family Manage LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,021 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 3,567 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.8% of Family Manage LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Family Manage LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 283.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1,057.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,063 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 30,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Invesco QQQ News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $684.25 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $551.68 and a 52 week high of $748.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $718.86 and a 200-day moving average of $656.23.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8135 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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