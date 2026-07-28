Family Manage LLC Sells 3,950 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Family Manage LLC lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 78.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Family Manage LLC's holdings in Intuit were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its position in Intuit by 346.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 58 shares of the software maker's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 1,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $386,812.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $303.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.50. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.84 and a 52-week high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit is highlighted as an “AI winner” that uses artificial intelligence behind the scenes to reduce costs and improve operating efficiency rather than relying solely on AI product sales. The article also cites strong recent earnings and supportive analyst ratings. These 3 AI Winners Don’t Sell the Tech—They Use It

Intuit is highlighted as an “AI winner” that uses artificial intelligence behind the scenes to reduce costs and improve operating efficiency rather than relying solely on AI product sales. The article also cites strong recent earnings and supportive analyst ratings. Positive Sentiment: The stock’s outperformance in the latest session may have attracted additional momentum-focused buying. Intuit’s latest reported quarter included revenue growth of 10.4% year over year and earnings that exceeded analyst expectations, providing a fundamental backdrop for the advance. Intuit Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The stock’s outperformance in the latest session may have attracted additional momentum-focused buying. Intuit’s latest reported quarter included revenue growth of 10.4% year over year and earnings that exceeded analyst expectations, providing a fundamental backdrop for the advance. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms reminded investors of September 8–9 deadlines to seek lead-plaintiff status in a securities class action covering purchases made from August 22, 2025, through May 20, 2026. These notices largely repeat existing allegations and do not represent a new company operating update. Rosen Securities Class Action Notice

Multiple law firms reminded investors of September 8–9 deadlines to seek lead-plaintiff status in a securities class action covering purchases made from August 22, 2025, through May 20, 2026. These notices largely repeat existing allegations and do not represent a new company operating update. Negative Sentiment: The class action alleges that Intuit made material misstatements or omissions about the strength of its tax-related business and TurboTax growth outlook. The litigation follows a sharp prior stock decline and could create legal costs, reputational risk and continued investor uncertainty. Intuit Class Action Lawsuit Notice

The class action alleges that Intuit made material misstatements or omissions about the strength of its tax-related business and TurboTax growth outlook. The litigation follows a sharp prior stock decline and could create legal costs, reputational risk and continued investor uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: An investment-fund review says Intuit has lost investor appeal because of concerns about AI disruption and future earnings, signaling that valuation and competitive-growth risks remain overhangs despite the recent rebound. Intuit Lost Appeal on AI Disruption and Earnings Concerns

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $463.00 to $315.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuit to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $468.84.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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