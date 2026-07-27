Family Manage LLC Trims Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Family Manage LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 26,932 shares during the quarter. Family Manage LLC's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $14,863,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,692 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,240,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $7,393,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,213 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,698,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,399,734,000 after buying an additional 1,195,269 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,121,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,837,948,000 after buying an additional 3,046,688 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $2,617,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $129.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $160.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.46 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $129.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.62.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Maxim Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $3,676,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at $16,513,524.91. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $9,978,740. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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