Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Free Report) by 42,977.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,108 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 21,059 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.'s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,853.8% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 268 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 937.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company's stock.

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Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of FRT stock opened at $115.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $89.99 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.33.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $336.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.65 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 38.63%.Federal Realty Investment Trust's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.420-7.520 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.50 to $111.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $113.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Federal Realty Investment Trust

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust NYSE: FRT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty's portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

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