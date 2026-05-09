Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 12,758 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,020 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 12,758 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.'s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 306.1% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 272,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total value of $51,621,354.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,217.10. This trade represents a 89.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.58, for a total transaction of $2,187,528.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 816,439 shares of company stock worth $154,339,900 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $181.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.09. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $133.77 and a 1-year high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 7.01%. Chevron's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 14.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Chevron from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $202.74.

Read Our Latest Report on Chevron

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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