FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 5,291 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,271 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,291 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.2% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company's stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 73,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,540,469.77. The trade was a 45.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA priority review and label expansion lift pipeline outlook — the FDA granted Priority Review for IMAAVY in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia and approved a supplemental NDA for CAPLYTA, broadening J&J’s late‑stage and approved drug mix and improving near‑term revenue/valuation visibility. FDA Decisions Put Johnson & Johnson’s Growth And Valuation In Focus

FDA priority review and label expansion lift pipeline outlook — the FDA granted Priority Review for IMAAVY in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia and approved a supplemental NDA for CAPLYTA, broadening J&J’s late‑stage and approved drug mix and improving near‑term revenue/valuation visibility. Positive Sentiment: Clinical readout supports commercial potential — updated Phase 3 Vivacity‑MG3 data show sustained efficacy for IMAAVY in generalized myasthenia, strengthening the drug’s commercial case if approved and reducing clinical risk for a material growth driver. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Highlights Sustained Efficacy in Vivacity-MG3 Trial

Clinical readout supports commercial potential — updated Phase 3 Vivacity‑MG3 data show sustained efficacy for IMAAVY in generalized myasthenia, strengthening the drug’s commercial case if approved and reducing clinical risk for a material growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Orderly IR succession reduces governance risk — J&J named Ryan Koors as Vice President, Investor Relations (effective May 7), replacing Darren Snellgrove; the quick internal replacement suggests continuity in communications with investors. Johnson & Johnson Appoints Ryan Koors as Vice President, Investor Relations

Orderly IR succession reduces governance risk — J&J named Ryan Koors as Vice President, Investor Relations (effective May 7), replacing Darren Snellgrove; the quick internal replacement suggests continuity in communications with investors. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades lift earnings outlook — Erste Group nudged up FY2026/27 EPS estimates for JNJ, signaling modestly stronger consensus fundamentals that can support multiple expansion. (Analyst note reported April 27)

Analyst upgrades lift earnings outlook — Erste Group nudged up FY2026/27 EPS estimates for JNJ, signaling modestly stronger consensus fundamentals that can support multiple expansion. (Analyst note reported April 27) Neutral Sentiment: Talent move to Halozyme could be mixed — Halozyme’s appointment of a new CFO (a veteran from J&J) highlights J&J’s role as a talent source; impact on JNJ is likely neutral given the rapid IR replacement but worth watching for further departures. Halozyme Appoints New Chief Financial Officer to Drive Growth

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of JNJ opened at $230.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $146.12 and a 12-month high of $251.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.34. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $238.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 60.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Freedom Capital cut Johnson & Johnson from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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