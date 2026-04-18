Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Free Report) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,863 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting The PNC Financial Services Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The PNC Financial Services Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $251.00 to $237.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $241.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $224.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.73 and a 200 day moving average of $206.50. The company has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $148.28 and a 12-month high of $243.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 20.89%.The firm's revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The PNC Financial Services Group's payout ratio is 39.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 7,407 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.98, for a total transaction of $1,710,868.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,563.16. The trade was a 79.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Louis Robert Cestello sold 4,279 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total value of $1,001,328.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,415,066.67. This trade represents a 18.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,186 shares of company stock valued at $14,840,973. Insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Free Report).

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