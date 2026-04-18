Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 23,373 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,280 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 23,373 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3,451.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,332,659 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $231,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210,676 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 354.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,855,350 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $129,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,103 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,598,572 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $560,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,550 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $78,684,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,548,379 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,986,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $1,952,626.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 97,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,203.20. This trade represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

More U.S. Bancorp News

Here are the key news stories impacting U.S. Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and core revenue strength — USB reported $1.18 EPS vs. $1.14 expected and ~ $7.29B revenue, driven by higher net interest income and fee revenue; management highlighted loan and deposit growth and improved operating leverage. Read More.

Q1 beat and core revenue strength — USB reported $1.18 EPS vs. $1.14 expected and ~ $7.29B revenue, driven by higher net interest income and fee revenue; management highlighted loan and deposit growth and improved operating leverage. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Partnerships and growth initiatives — management announced a partnership with Amazon to expand small‑business reach and a multi‑year NFL sponsorship, both supporting revenue/brand expansion catalysts. Read More.

Partnerships and growth initiatives — management announced a partnership with Amazon to expand small‑business reach and a multi‑year NFL sponsorship, both supporting revenue/brand expansion catalysts. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/affirmations — several firms kept Buy ratings or raised targets (DA Davidson reaffirmed Buy with $65 PT), reflecting upside to consensus for many analysts. Read More.

Analyst upgrades/affirmations — several firms kept Buy ratings or raised targets (DA Davidson reaffirmed Buy with $65 PT), reflecting upside to consensus for many analysts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance and outlook — USB reaffirmed a mid‑single‑digit full‑year net revenue outlook and expects Q2 net interest income and fee revenue growth of ~6–7%; guidance is constructive but not overly aggressive. Read More.

Guidance and outlook — USB reaffirmed a mid‑single‑digit full‑year net revenue outlook and expects Q2 net interest income and fee revenue growth of ~6–7%; guidance is constructive but not overly aggressive. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/efficiency narrative — analysts and press note USB’s valuation as a value/efficiency story (brokerage outsourcing savings, improving margins) that underpins longer‑term upside if growth persists. Read More.

Valuation/efficiency narrative — analysts and press note USB’s valuation as a value/efficiency story (brokerage outsourcing savings, improving margins) that underpins longer‑term upside if growth persists. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Higher credit costs — the beat was partially offset by rising credit provisions and some commentary about increasing credit costs, which tempered investor enthusiasm and prompted mixed analyst reactions. Read More.

Higher credit costs — the beat was partially offset by rising credit provisions and some commentary about increasing credit costs, which tempered investor enthusiasm and prompted mixed analyst reactions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst stance — while some firms raised targets or kept Buy ratings, others remain cautious (Jefferies maintained a Hold citing softer NII outlook and sub‑peer margin concerns), leading to divergent near‑term views. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on USB shares. Argus raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. HSBC restated a "buy" rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.18.

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U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $56.87 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.24 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.31. The company has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 18.01%.The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. U.S. Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.02%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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