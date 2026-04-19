Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $3.08 Million Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 91.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,486 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 25,010 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE D opened at $62.38 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.42 and a 1-year high of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.18.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Dominion Energy's payout ratio is 77.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on D

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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