Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $4.54 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $10,675,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $346.17 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $301.58 and a 1 year high of $379.65. The firm has a market cap of $85.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 10.90%.The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams's previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sherwin-Williams's payout ratio is 31.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sherwin-Williams from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $410.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $376.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $379.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on SHW

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total transaction of $915,913.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,661,101.15. This trade represents a 20.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total value of $1,069,872.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,928,717.50. This represents a 35.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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