Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $6.31 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,861 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in Duke Energy by 211.1% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Duke Energy Stock Up 0.5%

DUK stock opened at $128.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $111.22 and a 52-week high of $134.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Duke Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan nudged its price target up to $139 (from $138), signaling modest analyst optimism about Duke’s outlook and contributing to buying interest. MarketScreener

JPMorgan nudged its price target up to $139 (from $138), signaling modest analyst optimism about Duke’s outlook and contributing to buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Company PR highlights grid‑hardening, lineworker appreciation and steps to reliably serve record winter demand — messaging that supports the reliability narrative investors value for utility earnings stability. PR Newswire

Company PR highlights grid‑hardening, lineworker appreciation and steps to reliably serve record winter demand — messaging that supports the reliability narrative investors value for utility earnings stability. Neutral Sentiment: The Duke Energy Foundation awarded 32 community grants (totaling >$250k) across six states (including a $22.5k Florida tranche) — positive PR and local engagement but immaterial to near‑term financials. PR Newswire

The Duke Energy Foundation awarded 32 community grants (totaling >$250k) across six states (including a $22.5k Florida tranche) — positive PR and local engagement but immaterial to near‑term financials. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst preview pieces (e.g., Barchart) flag an upcoming Q1 2026 earnings report with expectations for single‑digit profit growth — an event that could move the stock but is not a current surprise. Barchart

Analyst preview pieces (e.g., Barchart) flag an upcoming Q1 2026 earnings report with expectations for single‑digit profit growth — an event that could move the stock but is not a current surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Industry comparison pieces (Duke vs. AES) highlight Duke’s clean‑energy and grid investments amid rising AI/data‑center demand — useful context for strategic positioning but not an immediate catalyst. Zacks

Industry comparison pieces (Duke vs. AES) highlight Duke’s clean‑energy and grid investments amid rising AI/data‑center demand — useful context for strategic positioning but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Duke has asked North Carolina regulators to recover more than $800M in winter fuel and purchased‑power costs — a move that would boost revenue if approved but has provoked public and political pushback (including calls for the Utilities Commission to act), creating regulatory and reputational risk that could weigh on the stock until resolved. Reuters

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $868,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,809,633.69. This represents a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $123,001.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $498,142.56. This represents a 19.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DUK. Capitol Sec Mgt downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Mizuho set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore restated an "in-line" rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $140.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duke Energy

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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