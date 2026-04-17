Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,929 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 78.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $286.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $294.00) on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $313.00 to $303.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $289.24.

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Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe's Companies stock opened at $242.43 on Friday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.33 and a 52-week high of $293.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company's 50 day moving average price is $252.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.70.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.51%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

See Also

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