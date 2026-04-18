Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 28,294 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX - Free Report) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,761 shares of the natural resource company's stock after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $560,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,443 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,114 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,992 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $66.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Freeport-McMoRan

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Chairman Richard C. Adkerson sold 152,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $9,888,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 3,356,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $216,975,679.35. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Maree E. Robertson sold 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,985,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 79,894 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,917,475.70. The trade was a 37.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 565,145 shares of company stock worth $35,839,918 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Freeport-McMoRan News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings outlook: Analysts and research notes see the company positioned to deliver an earnings beat in the upcoming report, citing the right combination of revenue and cost factors that support higher guidance and potential upside to consensus estimates. This improves near-term fundamentals sentiment for FCX. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

Earnings outlook: Analysts and research notes see the company positioned to deliver an earnings beat in the upcoming report, citing the right combination of revenue and cost factors that support higher guidance and potential upside to consensus estimates. This improves near-term fundamentals sentiment for FCX. Positive Sentiment: Market action: The stock moved higher in the latest session versus the broader market, reflecting investor buying interest alongside elevated volume — a near-term technical tailwind that reinforces momentum-driven inflows. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Market action: The stock moved higher in the latest session versus the broader market, reflecting investor buying interest alongside elevated volume — a near-term technical tailwind that reinforces momentum-driven inflows. Neutral Sentiment: Insider selling noted: Reports show executives sold shares while the stock rallied past the $69 level. Insider sales can be interpreted many ways (portfolio diversification, taxes, or signaling), so investors should monitor the size, timing and reason disclosures before changing positions. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Stock Soars Past $69 While Executives Unload Shares

Insider selling noted: Reports show executives sold shares while the stock rallied past the $69 level. Insider sales can be interpreted many ways (portfolio diversification, taxes, or signaling), so investors should monitor the size, timing and reason disclosures before changing positions. Negative Sentiment: Analyst target cut: Scotiabank trimmed its price target to $71, which is mildly negative because it reduces some analyst-driven upside and could cap momentum if other firms follow. This raises some valuation risk even as fundamentals look supportive. Scotiabank Lowers Freeport-McMoRan NYSE: FCX Price Target to $71.00

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $70.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.86. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $70.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $100.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.50%.The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan's revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

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