Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,183 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 72,293 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.44% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $38,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 612,574 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $59,922,000 after purchasing an additional 184,557 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $2,895,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company's stock.

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Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of FRT opened at $115.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.92. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $89.99 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The company's 50-day moving average price is $108.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $336.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $327.65 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.420-7.520 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust's payout ratio is 78.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore set a $110.00 price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $113.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust NYSE: FRT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty's portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

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