Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,562 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 9,636 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $12,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,797,002 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $182,054,000 after purchasing an additional 96,271 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $972,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,270,854 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $128,750,000 after buying an additional 27,306 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,388 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,131,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on FRT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $105.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore set a $110.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $113.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of FRT opened at $115.63 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $108.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.92. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $89.99 and a 1-year high of $117.22.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.38). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $336.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $327.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.420-7.520 EPS. Analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust's dividend payout ratio is 78.47%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust NYSE: FRT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty's portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

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