Federal Signal Corporation $FSS Holdings Lifted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS - Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,829 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.17% of Federal Signal worth $11,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,618 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 10.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,702 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,822 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Federal Signal by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company's stock.

Federal Signal Price Performance

NYSE FSS opened at $116.83 on Thursday. Federal Signal Corporation has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $134.51. The business's fifty day moving average is $116.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 11.56%.The business had revenue of $625.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company's revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Signal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.050 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Corporation will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised Federal Signal from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Federal Signal from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $139.25.

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About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation NYSE: FSS, headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

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