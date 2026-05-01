FedEx Corporation $FDX Position Lessened by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,726 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after selling 8,763 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises approximately 1.0% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of FedEx worth $82,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 103.3% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 124 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in FedEx by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gina F. Adams sold 20,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.45, for a total transaction of $7,493,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,229.35. This represents a 51.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 5,795 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $2,138,355.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,704,022. This represents a 36.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 48,104 shares of company stock worth $17,599,006 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting FedEx

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $427.00 to $423.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $412.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $398.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $403.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business's 50-day moving average price is $370.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.96. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $207.84 and a 52-week high of $404.03. The firm has a market cap of $96.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. FedEx's payout ratio is 30.87%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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