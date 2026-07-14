Go Pro
→ Gates. Google. The Pentagon. (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
FedEx logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Fifth Third Bancorp nearly doubled its FedEx stake in the first quarter, buying 33,612 more shares and ending with 67,597 shares worth about $24.1 million.
  • FedEx reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $6.31 versus $5.91 expected and revenue of $25.01 billion versus $24.04 billion estimated, while revenue rose 12.5% year over year.
  • Despite the earnings beat, the stock traded at $313.31 and several analysts remained mixed, with an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.60.
  • Interested in FedEx? Here are five stocks we like better.

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 98.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,597 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after buying an additional 33,612 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in FedEx were worth $24,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in FedEx by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 632 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 5,042 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.56, for a total transaction of $1,636,431.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,477.04. This trade represents a 23.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 16,959 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.47, for a total value of $6,164,087.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,070.44. The trade was a 60.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 27,796 shares of company stock worth $9,938,874 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $313.31 on Tuesday. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $172.88 and a 12-month high of $345.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.29. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $346.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.07.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.07 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2027 guidance at 16.900-18.100 EPS.

FedEx Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. FedEx's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $289.89 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Evercore set a $165.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on FedEx from $376.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $349.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on FedEx

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in FedEx Right Now?

Before you consider FedEx, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FedEx wasn't on the list.

While FedEx currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
tc pixel
Your book is inside
Your book is inside
From Profits Run (Ad)
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines