State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FedEx Freight Hldg Co (NYSE:FDXF - Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,988,145 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 195,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.34% of FedEx Freight worth $545,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Freight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx Freight during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in FedEx Freight during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in FedEx Freight during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, United Community Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx Freight in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

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FedEx Freight Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:FDXF opened at $114.78 on Wednesday. FedEx Freight Hldg Co has a fifty-two week low of $103.47 and a fifty-two week high of $194.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.12.

FedEx Freight (NYSE:FDXF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Freight Hldg Co will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDXF. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on FedEx Freight in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of FedEx Freight from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of FedEx Freight in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of FedEx Freight from $157.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of FedEx Freight from $160.00 to $129.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx Freight presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $159.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FDXF

About FedEx Freight

FedEx Freight provides less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation, consolidating shipments from multiple customers and moving them through a network of service centers. Its offerings include time-definite and more economical freight services, along with options for larger or specialized shipments. The company serves businesses across North America, with a network designed to support regional and long-distance freight movements. FedEx Freight traces its roots to trucking operations that became part of FedEx through acquisitions, including Viking Freight and American Freightways.

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