Ferguson plc $FERG Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG - Free Report) by 504.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 656,727 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 548,035 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.34% of Ferguson worth $146,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Ferguson by 38.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,401 shares of the company's stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,002,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,523 shares of the company's stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Kinetic Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 53.4% during the third quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 349,000 shares of the company's stock worth $78,378,000 after purchasing an additional 121,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter worth $1,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company's stock.

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Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FERG opened at $256.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $158.68 and a 12 month high of $271.64.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.25). Ferguson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company's revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Ferguson's payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on FERG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Ferguson from $247.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $267.27.

View Our Latest Report on Ferguson

About Ferguson

Ferguson NYSE: FERG is a multinational distributor specializing in plumbing and heating products and related building supplies, serving professional contractors, builders and industrial customers. The company supplies a broad range of products used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, including pipes and fittings, valves and controls, HVAC equipment, waterworks materials, plumbing fixtures, pumps and accessories, as well as complementary electrical and specialty product lines.

Ferguson operates a network of branches and distribution centers that provide inventory, logistics and value-added services to trade customers.

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