Durable Capital Partners LP decreased its position in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG - Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,178,003 shares of the company's stock after selling 801,732 shares during the period. Ferguson comprises 5.0% of Durable Capital Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Durable Capital Partners LP owned 1.12% of Ferguson worth $484,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Saudi Central Bank now owns 13,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich boosted its position in Ferguson by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich now owns 326,515 shares of the company's stock worth $77,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Ferguson in the second quarter valued at about $2,183,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ferguson by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,619,995 shares of the company's stock worth $1,100,474,000 after purchasing an additional 48,544 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Ferguson by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 96,108 shares of the company's stock worth $22,932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company's stock.

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Ferguson Trading Up 1.9%

FERG stock opened at $261.91 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $212.13 and a fifty-two week high of $271.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.09. The firm has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Ferguson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on FERG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Ferguson from $295.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ferguson from $295.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $261.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ferguson from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $289.78.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Ferguson

In other news, CFO William Brundage sold 5,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.74, for a total value of $1,309,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,908 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,010,575.92. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider James A. Paisley sold 2,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.59, for a total transaction of $594,757.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,959.17. The trade was a 30.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,943 shares of company stock worth $8,493,366. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson is a distributor of plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), waterworks, fire protection and industrial products. It serves professional contractors and businesses with products, technical support and related services, including fabrication and delivery. The company operates primarily in the United States and also serves customers in Canada. Its roots trace to a plumbing and heating business established in the United Kingdom in 1953. After operating as Wolseley plc and later Ferguson plc, the company adopted the name Ferguson Enterprises Inc. in 2024.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG - Free Report).

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