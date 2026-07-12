Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $37.12 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $37,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayban acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:MU traded down $12.34 on Friday, hitting $979.30. 31,541,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,181,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $1,255.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 2.14. The company's 50-day moving average price is $923.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $578.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,263.76.

Read Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total transaction of $32,761,375.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 355,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,140,232.16. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,394,823.04. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

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