Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Chubb Limited $CB

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,595 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000.

Get Chubb alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 13.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,599 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 14.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 201,226 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $58,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company's stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $347.43 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $329.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.60. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $264.10 and a 52-week high of $365.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.58%.The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Chubb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at $65,370,056.22. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chubb this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Chubb from $286.00 to $271.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $318.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $340.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $358.81.

Read Our Latest Report on Chubb

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chubb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chubb wasn't on the list.

While Chubb currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here