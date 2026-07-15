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Ferrovial SE $FER Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Ferrovial logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Ferrovial by 7.2% in the first quarter, buying 39,694 additional shares and bringing its total to 593,034 shares worth about $38.0 million.
  • Institutional interest remains significant, with hedge funds and asset managers owning 22.28% of Ferrovial shares. The article highlights large positions from firms such as Lazard Asset Management, Amundi, and Norges Bank.
  • Wall Street sentiment is mixed: Ferrovial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47. The stock opened at $63.72, below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and the company recently paid a dividend of $0.5578 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER - Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,034 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 39,694 shares during the quarter. Ferrovial makes up about 0.8% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned approximately 0.08% of Ferrovial worth $38,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrovial by 40,717,866.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,987,702 shares of the company's stock worth $1,258,865,000 after acquiring an additional 21,987,648 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $839,930,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Ferrovial by 87.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 21,528,574 shares of the company's stock worth $1,297,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferrovial during the fourth quarter worth $605,204,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Ferrovial in the third quarter worth $343,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FER. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ferrovial to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrovial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.30 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $70.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ferrovial

Ferrovial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FER opened at $63.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. Ferrovial SE has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $74.79.

Ferrovial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.5578 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th.

About Ferrovial

(Free Report)

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial's business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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