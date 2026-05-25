FFT Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,535 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

FFT Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 82.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,330.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,296.00 to $1,058.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,220.37.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reaffirmed its Buy rating on LLY and raised its price target to $1,283 , signaling confidence in further upside. MarketScreener Latest Ratings

Goldman Sachs reaffirmed its rating on LLY and raised its price target to , signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies lifted its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,330 , also implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. MarketScreener

Jefferies lifted its price target on Eli Lilly to , also implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: New clinical updates across Lilly’s pipeline, including positive obesity conference data, Alzheimer’s study progress, and a new heart-failure trial, help reinforce the market’s view that Lilly has multiple growth drivers beyond its current diabetes and obesity drugs.

New clinical updates across Lilly’s pipeline, including positive obesity conference data, Alzheimer’s study progress, and a new heart-failure trial, help reinforce the market’s view that Lilly has multiple growth drivers beyond its current diabetes and obesity drugs. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly also announced an acquisition of Engage Biologics, extending its gene-therapy ambitions; this supports long-term diversification, but the near-term stock impact is less direct. Eli Lilly’s Engage Biologics Deal Extends Genetic Bets Beyond Obesity Boom

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,066.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $942.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,004.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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