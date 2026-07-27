Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF is JCP Investment Management LLC's 3rd Largest Position

JCP Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF - Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,527 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial comprises about 11.6% of JCP Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. JCP Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Fidelity National Financial worth $17,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 18,905,100 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,143,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $181,017,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 75.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,057,355 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $304,503,000 after buying an additional 2,174,220 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 368.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,770,685 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $99,265,000 after buying an additional 1,392,560 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 30.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,210,824 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $195,287,000 after buying an additional 973,891 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

FNF stock opened at $51.64 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $61.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.96. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Fidelity National Financial's payout ratio is 75.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Financial

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 69,196 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $3,162,257.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,702 shares in the company, valued at $260,581.40. This represents a 92.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial NYSE: FNF is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.

FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.

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