Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF - Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,148,920 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 192,854 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.43% of Fidelity National Financial worth $53,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $3,585,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 342,784.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 150,869 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,976,000 after buying an additional 150,825 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,439,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,664,396 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $90,859,000 after buying an additional 136,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $36,362,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $51.00 price objective on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $56.00.

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Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of FNF opened at $51.64 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $61.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.96. The firm's 50-day moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.05.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Fidelity National Financial's revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Fidelity National Financial's payout ratio is currently 75.91%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 69,196 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $3,162,257.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,581.40. The trade was a 92.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial NYSE: FNF is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.

FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.

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